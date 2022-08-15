Missing 78-year-old man found safe in Florida, CMPD says

A Silver Alert issued Saturday afternoon for a 78-year-old man has been canceled, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Charles Anderson Jr. was found safe in Florida, according to police. He was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities were looking for Anderson, because he was believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment and was considered in danger.

Anderson was last seen on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte, wearing hearing aids and visible patches of skin cancer on both arms, police said. He may have been traveling in a 2017 Dodge Caravan to a former home in Port Richey, Florida.

