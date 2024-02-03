SLMPD preparing to release bodycam video inside CVPA

ST. LOUIS. – Police commanders are preparing to release video captured inside a St. Louis high school after a gunman opened fire, killing two people in 2022.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Tracy said the department plans to release the video in the coming weeks. The video has been requested numerous times under Missouri’s open-record law.

“We have to get these families ready because that’s going to cause trauma again,” Tracy said. “We have to be sensitive.”

Tracy said the department is blurring the faces of children, teachers and other victims to ensure their privacy is protected. The department plans to release bodycam and surveillance video.

“You’re dealing with a school; you’re dealing with children (and) families with trauma. When we’re ready to get this out, which should come soon, give us a few weeks,” Tracy said.

More than a year ago, SLMPD said the gun used by the shooter had been privately purchased and taken away by officers days before.

Teacher Jean Kuczka and sophomore Alexzandria Bell died during the shooting.

Kuczka’s son, Joe, said his mother used her body as a human shield after the gunman shot his way into her classroom.

Joe said detectives had already shared portions of the bodycam and surveillance video with him.

“I know there was a security guard, very close, when he entered the school. We saw it on the video,” Joe said.

There’s a lot that goes into an investigation, but it still surprises Joe that, more than a year later, the investigation remains ongoing.

St. Louis police shot and killed the shooter. Officers have been awarded for their actions, but a force investigation has been underway ever since. The chief said the internal investigation has prevented him from releasing the video.

“This waiting game has given somewhat (of) a negative connotation. I don’t want that being lost on the great work and heroic work done by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers and other agencies that responded,” Tracy said.

This is not the first major police-involved incident that SLMPD has held back on releasing bodycam video.

In December, a St. Louis Police SUV crashed into an LGBT+ bar. The chief has not released that footage either due to an ongoing investigation.

“I want to be consistent and if I’m consistent, people can see that, and I’m following the rules,” Tracy said.

Below is the full interview with Chief Tracy.

