SLO auto shop owner headed to prison for failing to pay nearly $500,000 in employee taxes

A San Luis Obispo man who owns a prominent auto repair shop, Villa Automotive and Autobody, has been sentenced to federal prison after failing to pay nearly half-a-million dollars in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to a release Thursday, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu in Los Angeles sentenced John Silveria Villa to five months in prison, as well as two years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay restitution of $424,501.

The shop is located at 34 South St.

Villa pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count of willful failure to pay more than $489,551 in employment taxes between 2013 and 2015.

The IRS said Villa instead used the funds “to pay other business expenses, and pay other creditors instead of paying the taxes he owed,” according to previous Tribune reports.