SLO to celebrate 150th birthday of Ah Louis Store with a block party and drone show

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historic Ah Louis Store building, the city of San Luis Obispo and a local business are partnering to host a Lunar New Year block party next month — including food, demonstrations and the city’s first-ever drone show.

The celebration is meant to recognize the impacts of the Ah Louis Store, which is one of the last remaining original buildings in San Luis Obispo’s Chinatown district.

“As the occupants of this historic building that was once the center of a bustling Chinatown, we are honored to bring this commemorative event to our community,” Amber Karson, co-owner of Karson Butler Events and current Ah Louis Store retailer, said in the release. “I am so grateful for the city’s partnership and the opportunity to honor On Wong (Ah Louis) and his family’s legacy of celebration on Palm Street.”

According to a news release, the free celebration will take place on Palm Street on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Howard and Fred Louis and their father Ah Louis in front of the family store in 1936.

It will include “family-friendly activities, educational and inspirational demonstrations, fare from multiple Asian food vendors and a performance by the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team,” according to the release.

The festivities will end with the city’s first-ever drone light show at 6:30 p.m., as a nod to the tradition of fireworks during Lunar New Year’s celebrations.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the Lunar New Year celebrations,” Molly Cano, economic development and tourism manager for the city of San Luis Obispo, said in the release “At one time San Luis Obispo had the largest Chinese community in California. They were integral in building our city, and it has been incredible to see how organizations and businesses across the community have come together to help honor our past and celebrate Chinese culture in SLO.”

A partial street closure will occur on Palm Street in front of the Ah Louis Store for the duration of the event, according to the release, with the nearby parking garage entrance and exit remaining accessible.

San Luis Obispo’s historic Chinatown, Palm Street. In foreground is where today’s parking garage is, background shows Ah Louis Store.

Other businesses in the Chinatown district — including Mee Heng Low, the Palm Theatre and Hotel San Luis Obispo — will also have special activities for the block party.

Decorations will remain throughout the month of February, including lanterns and lighting along Palm Street and an homage to a Paifang, or a decorative Chinese archway, adjacent to the Ah Louis Store, according to the release.

In addition, the city has been working to restore the original sign from Chong’s Candy Store, a Chinatown business that crafted handmade candy for decades, according to the release. The sign is being installed on the side of the 812 Palm St. parking structure.