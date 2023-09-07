SLO County barbershop owner accused of raping woman, girls must face full charges, judge says

One of the rape charges facing a San Luis Obispo County barbershop owner accused of sexually assaulting a woman and two underage girls will not be dismissed, a judge ruled Thursday.

Atascadero resident Nathan “Nate” Abate is charged with two counts of rape by force, rape of an intoxicated person and oral copulation of a minor.

Prosecutors say he committed the crimes against three female victims between 2009 and 2012. Two of those were 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Michael Frye ruled Aug. 29 that there was sufficient evidence against Abate to take him to trial.

Abate’s attorney, Scott Taylor, filed a motion to dismiss one of the rape by force charges on Aug. 29, alleging it had surpassed the statute of limitations since it occurred against an adult in 2012.

The statute of limitations for rape was 10 years up until 2017, when a law extending the statute of limitations for rape to be indefinite went into effect.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Michael J. Duffy denied Taylor’s motion Thursday.

SLO County business owner accused of sexual assault

Abate was first charged with felony sex crimes in the case on Jan. 19.

The business owner posted his $500,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the crimes during his arraignment the following day.

Abate is alleged to have assaulted women in San Luis Obispo County for more than two decades with Julian Contreras, former owner of Kin Coffee in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Contreras has a warrant out for his arrest, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said, but authorities say he has fled to Mexico.

Abate’s next court hearing is Oct. 5.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.