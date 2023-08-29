SLO County barbershop owner accused of raping women, girls to face trial, judge rules

One of the men accused of raping multiple women in San Luis Obispo County will face trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Nathan “Nate” Abate, owner of Cardinal Barbershop in Atascadero, was charged with oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and rape by use of drugs — both felonies — on Jan. 19.

The business owner posted his $500,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the crimes during his arraignment the following day.

As of Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office had added more charges, resulting in a total of five charges under three counts.

According to court documents, Abate is charged with rape by force on the first count, rape of an intoxicated person on the second count and oral copulation of a minor, rape by force, and rape of an intoxicated person on the third.

There is also an addition of evidence code 1108, meaning evidence of previous sexual assaults will be included in the case.

The alleged crimes occurred against three separate victims between 2008 and 2012, witnesses said in Tuesday’s court hearing. Two of the alleged victims were minors.

In total, the prosecution said, there are seven victims who say they have been assaulted by Abate whose accounts may be included in evidence. Some of those victims were also allegedly assaulted by Contreras.

So far only Abate has been charged. He’s represented by defense attorney Scott Taylor.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Contreras and detectives are actively trying to locate him, the agency said in a news release announcing Abate’s arrest.

Taylor, a San Luis Obispo Police Department detective and a Sheriff’s Office detective all confirmed during Tuesday’s court hearing that Contreras has fled to Mexico.