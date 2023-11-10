SLO County chase suspect identified on second day of search. Have you seen him?

On the third day of searching, the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect who escaped arrest Tuesday night after leading officers on a high-speed chase in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Troy Deion Jones Webb, 23, is listed as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds and was “last seen wearing grey or dark-colored sweatpants, a dark blue or similar hooded sweatshirt, and possibly without shoes,” CHP Officer Patrick Seebart wrote in a news release.

Webb was last seen east of Highway 101 near San Miguel, and potentially near Cuesta College’s Paso Robles campus on Buena Vista Drive, according to Seebart.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Seebart said.

Seebart told the Tribune that Webb is charged with assault for a deadly weapon, along with hit and run causing injury to another person. He also has felony warrants out for him from prior contacts with other law enforcement agencies, Seebart said.

“We do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” Seebart told the Tribune. “We have no indication that he is armed.”

Law enforcement spent all day Wednesday and overnight searching for the man in the Salinas Riverbed near San Miguel.

Webb is believed to be the driver of a car that fled a traffic stop Tuesday night and then led CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit in and out of Paso Robles on Highway 101, before crashing and then fleeing the scene at the Bradley Rest Stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was apprehended, but Webb escaped.

The CHP, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units, CHP’s H-70 helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft all have helped in the search for the suspect, according to Seebart.