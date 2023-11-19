SLO County city smashed 40-year-old rain record during storm. Here’s how much fell
A San Luis Obispo County city broke a more than 4-decade-old rainfall record as a previously dry storm system suddenly dropped precipitation across the region this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, the Paso Robles Airport recorded rainfall of 1.74 inches Saturday.
This smashed the city’s previous daily record of 0.51 inches, set on the same day in 1982, according to the NWS.
This came the same day the NWS issued a flood advisory for parts of the county, including Paso Robles.
Record daily rainfall set at Paso Robles Airport today with 1.74 inches breaking the old record of 0.51 inches set in 1982. #CAwx
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 19, 2023
Meanwhile, it looks like the rain is at an end. Dry and clear conditions are expected for the rest of the week through Thanksgiving, forecasts show.
SLO County rainfall totals
Here’s how much rain fell in various San Luis Obispo County locations during a 48-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service data:
Rocky Butte: 3.9 inches
Las Tablas south of Lake Nacimiento: 2.73 inches
West Atascadero foothills: 2.21 inches
Cambria: 2.16 inches
Davis Peak: 1.78 inches
Paso Robles: 1.74 inches
Templeton: 1.64 inches
Arroyo Grande: 1.49 inches
Lake Lopez: 1.30 inches
San Luis Obispo: 1.22 inches
Pismo Beach: 1.10 inches
Oceano: 1.08 inches
Los Osos: 1.04 inches
Santa Margarita: 1.04 inches
Shandon: 0.83 inches
Northern Lake Nacimiento area: 0.79 inches
Atascadero: 0.75 inches
Nipomo: 0.66 inches
Branch Mountain: 0.48 inches
Shell Peak: 0.47 inches
Cal Poly SLO: 0.34 inches
Salinas Dam: 0.15 inches
Carrizo Plain: 0.09 inches
Rainfall data for Morro Bay was not provided by the NWS.