SLO County city smashed 40-year-old rain record during storm. Here’s how much fell

A San Luis Obispo County city broke a more than 4-decade-old rainfall record as a previously dry storm system suddenly dropped precipitation across the region this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Paso Robles Airport recorded rainfall of 1.74 inches Saturday.

This smashed the city’s previous daily record of 0.51 inches, set on the same day in 1982, according to the NWS.

This came the same day the NWS issued a flood advisory for parts of the county, including Paso Robles.

Record daily rainfall set at Paso Robles Airport today with 1.74 inches breaking the old record of 0.51 inches set in 1982. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, it looks like the rain is at an end. Dry and clear conditions are expected for the rest of the week through Thanksgiving, forecasts show.

SLO County rainfall totals

Here’s how much rain fell in various San Luis Obispo County locations during a 48-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service data:

Rocky Butte: 3.9 inches





Las Tablas south of Lake Nacimiento: 2.73 inches

West Atascadero foothills: 2.21 inches

Cambria: 2.16 inches

Davis Peak: 1.78 inches

Paso Robles: 1.74 inches

Templeton: 1.64 inches

Arroyo Grande: 1.49 inches

Lake Lopez: 1.30 inches

San Luis Obispo: 1.22 inches

Pismo Beach: 1.10 inches

Oceano: 1.08 inches

Los Osos: 1.04 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.04 inches

Shandon: 0.83 inches





Northern Lake Nacimiento area: 0.79 inches

Atascadero: 0.75 inches

Nipomo: 0.66 inches

Branch Mountain: 0.48 inches

Shell Peak: 0.47 inches

Cal Poly SLO: 0.34 inches

Salinas Dam: 0.15 inches

Carrizo Plain: 0.09 inches

Rainfall data for Morro Bay was not provided by the NWS.