SLO County city smashed 40-year-old rain record during storm. Here’s how much fell

Kaytlyn Leslie
·2 min read
Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A San Luis Obispo County city broke a more than 4-decade-old rainfall record as a previously dry storm system suddenly dropped precipitation across the region this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Paso Robles Airport recorded rainfall of 1.74 inches Saturday.

This smashed the city’s previous daily record of 0.51 inches, set on the same day in 1982, according to the NWS.

This came the same day the NWS issued a flood advisory for parts of the county, including Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, it looks like the rain is at an end. Dry and clear conditions are expected for the rest of the week through Thanksgiving, forecasts show.

SLO County rainfall totals

Here’s how much rain fell in various San Luis Obispo County locations during a 48-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service data:

  • Rocky Butte: 3.9 inches

  • Las Tablas south of Lake Nacimiento: 2.73 inches

  • West Atascadero foothills: 2.21 inches

  • Cambria: 2.16 inches

  • Davis Peak: 1.78 inches

  • Paso Robles: 1.74 inches

  • Templeton: 1.64 inches

  • Arroyo Grande: 1.49 inches

  • Lake Lopez: 1.30 inches

  • San Luis Obispo: 1.22 inches

  • Pismo Beach: 1.10 inches

  • Oceano: 1.08 inches

  • Los Osos: 1.04 inches

  • Santa Margarita: 1.04 inches

  • Shandon: 0.83 inches

  • Northern Lake Nacimiento area: 0.79 inches

  • Atascadero: 0.75 inches

  • Nipomo: 0.66 inches

  • Branch Mountain: 0.48 inches

  • Shell Peak: 0.47 inches

  • Cal Poly SLO: 0.34 inches

  • Salinas Dam: 0.15 inches

  • Carrizo Plain: 0.09 inches

Rainfall data for Morro Bay was not provided by the NWS.

Recommended Stories