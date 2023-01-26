SLO County deputies arrest 4 after finding catalytic converters, stolen mail in vehicle stop

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Tuesday morning on suspicion of various crimes including grand theft and mail theft, according to a news release.

After someone reported a suspicious car on Sandydale Drive in Nipomo, deputies looked for the car in the area but could not locate it, the release said. Later, at an undisclosed time, the car was seen being driven southbound on Highway 101.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped the car near the Tefft Street off-ramp in Nipomo, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pedro Enriquez Bautista, Alexis Antonio Gomez and Maritza Serena Hernandez were sitting in the car, and each had outstanding warrants for their arrest, according to the release.

“In the vehicle, deputies located stolen mail and packages, along with three catalytic converters, power tools and burglary tools,” the release said.

The three individuals were then arrested on suspicion of charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stolen property and taken into custody, according to the release.

Further investigation led deputies to a motel in Arroyo Grande where they located “additional stolen mail and packages as well as burglary tools,” the release said. The occupant of that room, Duane Patrick James, Jr., also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, according to the release.

James was arrested on suspicion of charges of mail theft and remained in jail as of Wednesday evening in lieu of $180,000 bail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office’s “Who’s in Custody” website.

As of Wednesday evening, Bautista was still in custody with bail set at $22,500, while Gomez was being held with bail set at $22,000. Hernandez was in custody without a set bail, according to the website.