SLO County deputies arrest man accused of fleeing after Arroyo Grande traffic stop

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Saturday afternoon in Arroyo Grande following a traffic stop.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search for one suspect who had fled the scene, according to a news release.

A Sheriff’s South Station Patrol deputy saw a vehicle code violation at Los Berros Road and Century Lane in unincorporated Arroyo Grande about 1:52 p.m., according to the release.

While he conducted a traffic stop, an unknown item was thrown from the vehicle, the deputy said. That item was later found to be drug paraphernalia.

As the vehicle yielded to the deputy, a male passenger fled the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Arroyo Grande Police Department, the CHP and a sheriff’s K9 aided in the search, as a CHP helicopter flew overhead, according to the news release.

Mario Castilleja, 30, of Oceano was in the 500 block of Leanna Drive, about a quarter mile from the traffic stop, the news release stated.

He was arrested on four outstanding felony warrants, six outstanding misdemeanor warrants, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and narcotic charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people stayed in the vehicle and were detained.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Arroyo Grande, was given a citation for displaying false registration tabs on the vehicle and driving on a suspended license, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger, Angel Medina, 31, of Grover Beach, was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation, according to the release.

Castilleja and Medina were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Castilleja was held at the jail Saturday evening in lieu of $330,000 bail, jail records stated.