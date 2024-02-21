SLO County employee arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $100,000 over 6 years

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The San Luis Obispo County employee who was being investigated for allegedly misusing funds was arrested Wednesday morning, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Tribune.

Norman Hibble, 54, is accused of 12 felony counts of embezzlement by a public officer, court records show. According to the records, the crimes occurred between April 2017 and January 2023.

San Luis Obispo County announced a criminal and internal investigation into Hibble, an information technology employee, on Nov. 14 for “the potential misuse of county funds for personal purchases,” though his identity was not released until Tuesday.

Hibble was put on administrative leave Nov. 14 after District Attorney’s Office investigators served a search warrant at his home and office based on evidence uncovered by the county.

Hibble has not yet been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail according to the Sheriff’s Office booking log as of Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., but Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth confirmed to The Tribune that Hibble had been arrested Tuesday morning.

The first embezzlement charge, from between April 26, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017, carries a sentencing enhancement for the amount being more than $100,000.

When asked about the total amount Hibble is alleged to have embezzled, Dobroth told The Tribune it was “well over $100,000.”

It appears Hibble allegedly embezzled money twice a year, roughly six months apart, for six years, according to the court records.

According to Transparent California, a database of public employee salaries, Hibble started working for the county as an information technology supervisor in 2013.

In 2017, the year of his first alleged embezzlement, his pay totaled to nearly $162,250. By 2022, his pay was $219,350.