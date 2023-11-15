SLO County employee put on leave amid investigation into alleged misuse of funds

The County of San Luis Obispo has placed an employee on administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged misuse of county funds, according to a news release Tuesday.

The county initiated an internal investigation for “the potential misuse of county funds for personal purchases,” the news release said.

On Tuesday, SLO County District Attorney’s Office investigators served a search warrant at the employee’s home and office based on evidence uncovered during the county’s investigation.

“The county is not naming the employee due to the confidentiality restraints of on-going internal and external criminal investigations,” the news release said. “Those investigations will assess the extent of any criminal wrongdoing and appropriate personnel actions.”

According to the release, county officials will not be making further statements on the situation due to “confidentiality constraints.”

“The County will fully cooperate with the criminal investigation,” the news release said.

When contacted by The Tribune on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth declined to share more information regarding the investigation.