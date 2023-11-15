SLO County employee suspected of misusing funds works for the IT department

A San Luis Obispo County employee being investigated for alleged misuse of county funds works for the information technology department, according to a county spokesperson.

On Tuesday, the county announced that both a criminal and internal investigation were underway for “the potential misuse of county funds for personal purchases,” according to a news release.

The employee was put on administrative leave that same day after SLO County District Attorney’s Office investigators served a search warrant at the employee’s home and office based on evidence uncovered by the county.

The county initiated the internal investigation a few weeks ago, the county spokesperson said.

The employee works in a mid-level position in the department, according to the spokesperson.

The county will not name the employee due to “confidentiality restraints” caused by the criminal investigations, according to Tuesday’s news release.

The District Attorney’s Office is handling the bulk of the investigation, but the county is also conducing its own internal investigation to uncover the extent of the alleged misuse of funds, the spokesperson said.

“Those investigations will assess the extent of any criminal wrongdoing and appropriate personnel actions,” the news release said.

When contacted by The Tribune on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth declined to share more information regarding the investigation.