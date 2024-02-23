SLO County employee used stolen funds to buy scooter, DA says, then sued to pay for repairs

The San Luis Obispo County employee charged with embezzling public money sued a driver over damage to a scooter he bought with the allegedly stolen funds, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Tribune on Friday.

Norman Hibble, 54, is accused of stealing at least $250,000 from the county while working in the technology department. He was arrested and charged with 12 counts of embezzlement on Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal said in a court hearing Friday that Hibble used a county-issued credit card to purchase $100,000 worth of items, including a $2,000 crossbow, DJ equipment and camera gear.

That also apparently included an electric scooter — an item over which Hibble filed a lawsuit in small claims court in June 2023.

Court records show Hibble claimed a woman hit him while he was riding the scooter carrying camera equipment in April 2023.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal speaks to the judge during Norman Hibble’s arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2024. Hibble is accused of embezzling at least $250,000 from San Luis Obispo County while working in the technology department.

“I was riding an electric scooter on Perfumo Canyon Road when (the woman) crossed before me while entering her driveway,” the claim said. “She failed to give way to me, causing me to crash into her vehicle and damage my scooter and camera equipment.”

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told The Tribune on Friday that the scooter used in the incident is believed to have been purchased with the county’s credit card.

Dobroth could not confirm whether the camera equipment was purchased with county money or with Hibble’s personal funds.

Hibble claimed the woman owed him $1,628 to replace parts for the scooter and a broken tripod.

That included a $27 phone holder, $72 hydraulic brake levers, $35 silicone handlebar grips, $40 electronic display buttons, a $51 tripod head and a $1,600 Manfrotto carbon fiber tripod, according to court documents.

Court records show the small claims case was settled privately on Jan. 12 — seven days after Hibble was fired from his county job. The investigation into Hibble’s conduct began in November.

Hibble’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Norman Hibble, left, stands with his attorney William Aron during his first San Luis Obispo Court appearance on Feb. 23, 2024. Hibble is accused of embezzling at least $250,000 from San Luis Obispo County while working in the technology department.