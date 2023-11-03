SLO County jury finds man guilty of forcible rape after assault of 17-year-old

Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago was convicted Friday of forcibly raping a girl when she was 17 years old at a house in Nipomo.

The jury found Ramonsantiago, 30, personally inflicted grave bodily injury on the victim during the rape, which resulted in pregnancy, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramonsantiago could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the rape resulting in pregnancy, the release said. The assault happened at a Nipomo residence on April 29, 2021.

“The violence and trauma suffered by the young survivor is what one would see in a horror movie,” Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in the release. “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this shocking crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”

The trial lasted nine days. Ramonsantiago is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30 at San Luis Obispo Superior Court. He could face 25 years to life in state prison.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or its Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.