SLO County legislator’s new bill aims to control wine disease and invasive species

Assembly member Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, has introduced a bill to help control an agricultural disease affecting the wine industry, she announced in a news release Monday.

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Pierce Disease kills grapevines by clogging their water-conducting vessels. Assembly Bill 1861 aims to strengthen the agricultural department’s Pierce Disease control program.

“The wine industry is integral to the economic success of the Central Coast and all of California,” Addis said in the release. “I’m excited to author AB 1861 that extends a crucial line of defense for our wine industry against invasive disease.”

The bill would expand existing law that aims to research and prevent agricultural disease and invasive pests, such as the glassy-winged sharpshooter.

The bill is sponsored by California Association of Winegrape Growers and the Wine Institute.

“AB 1861 will extend critical research, innovation and mitigation efforts to safeguard the health and vitality of our crops against this invasive species,” Robert P. Koch, Wine Institute president and CEO, said in the news release.

The bill is currently awaiting referral to policy committee.