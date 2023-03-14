SLO County man arrested for allegedly shooting 15-year-old on Halloween

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old Shandon resident in connection with a Halloween shooting in 2022.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Angel Contreras on Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon on Halloween night for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the release.

Deputies provided aid to the boy, who was alert and talking. He was then taken to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident led to issuing an arrest warrant for Contreras. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday, according to the release.

The incident was believed to be gang-related, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Investigation is ongoing, and further information is not available at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website, Contreras was booked into SLO County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Monday night in lieu of bail of $160,000.