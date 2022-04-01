SLO County man being investigated for alleged child molestation, rape arrested at LAX

A San Luis Obispo County man was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday on suspicion of rape and child molestation, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 36, was arrested after allegedly molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter and raping the 11-year-old’s mother, according to the release.

On Monday, the child told deputies Ramirez-Gutierrez had been molesting her since she was five, and detectives began an investigation.

The child’s mother told deputies Tuesday that Ramirez-Gutierrez had been forcing her to have sexual intercourse and orally copulate him on a daily basis. She also said Ramirez-Gutierrez had packed up his belongings and left the home after becoming suspicious of the investigation into the allegations.

Sheriff’s detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security learned Ramirez-Gutierrez booked a one-way flight to South America on Wednesday, and arrested the suspect at LAX on a multiple-count felony arrest warrant.

“I am proud of the great work by our detectives which took a dangerous and predatory criminal off the streets,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson said in the release. “I am grateful for the close cooperation we had with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Ramirez-Gutierrez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual intercourse or sodomy with a victim under 10-years-old, rape by force or fear and rape by threat of retaliation.