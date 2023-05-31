SLO County man caught with $84,000 worth of fentanyl in his car, sheriff says

A Grover Beach man was arrested Thursday after detectives found more than $84,000 worth of fentanyl in his car, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s special operations unit saw a vehicle driving “erratically” and weaving across lanes as it traveled southbound on Highway 101 near Paso Robles around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the agency said Tuesday in a news release.

Detectives stopped the vehicle near the Spring Street off-ramp and identified the driver as 50-year-old Craig Doll of Grover Beach, the release said.

“Based on Doll’s condition and demeanor, detectives determined he was driving under the influence,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was brought to search of the vehicle and “alerted to several areas of the car,” the agency said.

Detectives aided by the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit searched the car and discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription anti-anxiety drug Xanax, the release said, as well as drug paraphernalia that indicated narcotics sales.

In total, detectives found approximately 847 grams of packaged fentanyl inside Doll’s car, the release said, which is worth more than $84,000.

Doll was arrested on suspicion of sale of narcotics, transporting narcotics for sale and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He did not appear to be in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s online database.