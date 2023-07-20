SLO County man charged with murdering his stepmother, injuring father in Shandon stabbing

The man accused of stabbing his stepmother to death and injuring his father Sunday night in Shandon has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault, court records show.

Justin Tray Buchanan, 31, was arrested early Monday after a five-hour manhunt that caused a shelter-in-place order in the town.

He is accused of killing his stepmother, 44-year-old Kelly Jean Buchanan, and seriously wounding his father, William Louis Buchanan, 52, who is recovering at a local hospital.

All three felony charges have added sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon.

If convicted of the charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Buchanan made his first court appearance Thursday, court documents say, but did not enter a plea to his charges. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Aug. 3.

According to court documents, Buchanan has been charged with domestic violence related crimes twice: once in 2013 and again in 2019.

These documents also show he was previously diagnosed with major depression with psychiatric features.