SLO County man convicted of sex crimes after breaking into multiple homes

After a three-week trial, a jury convicted a Nipomo man of sex crimes after he was accused of breaking into multiple homes with the intent to commit rape, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, was found guilty of multiple counts, including residential burglary with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape. Anderson also was convicted of petty theft.

Anderson will be sentenced on Jan. 22 and faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison plus 28 years to life for his convictions in the Three Strikes case, according to a DA’s news release.

Victims in three separate incidents testified that Anderson broke into their Nipomo homes, which he fled after they were able to fight him off.

Three incidents in January 2021

On Jan. 10, 2021, Anderson entered a home where a sleeping couple was awakened and found him in their bedroom “wearing only underwear,” according to the testimony.

“Once confronted, Anderson grabbed his clothing from beneath their bed and fled,” the DA’s news release said.

In the second incident on Jan. 22, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Anderson forced his way into a home and physically restrained a female resident; Anderson fled when the woman screamed and alerted her husband, who intervened, the DA’s Office said.

In a third incident, occurring around 5:30 a.m. also on Jan. 22, Anderson entered a residence about one mile away, where he removed his shoes and entered the bedroom of another woman.

“He pushed her on the bed and attempted to physically restrain her when she yelled for her adult daughter, who was in the residence,” the DA’s Office said. “Her daughter responded, and Anderson fled the crime scene after he was confronted by the women.”

Anderson was arrested the following day. He was also accused of stealing a package off the porch of a residence.

District attorney calls case ‘shocking’

In a separate hearing, Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that Anderson had suffered a conviction for felony criminal threats, considered a serious offense and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Story continues

DA Dan Dow called it a “shocking and emotional case.”

“The survivors demonstrated remarkable courage in their response to the assaults and in their willingness to testify so that this predator could be held accountable,” Dow said. “This conviction should encourage other survivors of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Office Bureau of Investigation.