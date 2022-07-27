SLO County man found guilty of possessing dozens of child porn videos

A San Luis Obispo jury found a Templeton man guilty of possessing dozens of explicit child pornography videos, according to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office news release,

Jeffrey Paul Gentile, 35, was convicted Tuesday of possession of child pornography after a week-long trail, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

An Arroyo Grande Police Department detective received evidence in March 2015 that a computer was sharing child porn with other computers, the release said.

That computer was traced to Gentile’s home in Templeton, the District Attorney’s Office said.

A search warrant was issued to seize the computer, and a forensic search revealed more than 40 videos depicting explicit child pornography, according to the release.

“Child pornography is exploitation that causes immeasurable harm to its victims when the material is created, and again each and every time it is viewed by another person,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “Individuals who possess child pornography fuel the demand for this despicable product and perpetuate the exploitation of children. Many child molesters possess child pornography, and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims.

“Our office is committed to the aggressive prosecution of these individuals and to hold them accountable.”

Gentile is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.

If convicted, he faces a maximum term of five years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the release.