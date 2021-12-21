SLO County man gets 30 years in prison for committing lewd acts on 4 children

A San Miguel man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing lewd acts on four children.

Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced David Avis Vance, 57, on Monday on 12 felony counts of committing lewd acts upon a child, according to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Vance was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Vance plead no contest to the charges against him in June, for abuse that occurred between 1995 and 2019, involving four children between the ages of 5 and 13 years old.

“Sexual crimes against children are devastating to the victims, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of trust over the victim,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “Sexual predators must receive strong punishment to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on innocent children and to deter others from committing similar horrible crimes.”

During Monday’s sentencing, several of the victims provided statements about the impact of Vance’s crimes, according to the release.

Dow said his office is “grateful for the courage these young survivors displayed by reporting the abuse and assisting in the legal process necessary to hold this predator accountable.”