SLO County man who sexually abused children sentenced to 250 years to life

A San Luis Obispo County man was sentenced Thursday to 250 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing three children, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

In January, a San Luis Obispo jury found Craig Anthony Grunow, 57, guilty of 11 crimes of sexual abuse of the children, including one county of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old and 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old.

The crimes occurred between August 2018 and August 2021 at Grunrow’s home in the Heritage Ranch area of rural San Luis Obispo County, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

All three victims were present at Thursday’s sentencing, the District Attorney’s Office said in the release.

One submitted a written impact statement, the release said, while two family members spoke to the court about the impact Grunrow’s acts had on the survivors and their family.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello, who sentenced Grunrow, praised the victims’ testimony.

“They were poised. They were truthful. They were courageous,” Covelllo said in court.

“California law still protects its most vulnerable citizens by authorizing a sentence of life imprisonment for this type of child molestation case,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the news release. “This sentence should ensure that this predator is never able to harm a child again. The bravery of these young survivors should encourage all other victims of sexual abuse to report and seek help from law enforcement.”

According to the release, the case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Child Abuse Interview Team. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who was assigned to the District Attorney’s Sexual Violence Unit.

How to get help

If you have been a victim of childhood sexual abuse, or know someone who is a victim, you can seek immediate intervention by calling 911.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 805-781-KIDS (5437) or toll-free 1-800-834-KIDS (5437).