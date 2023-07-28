SLO County man supposedly died from a road rage shooting. It was all a lie, sheriff says

Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said the two lied about the shooting taking place during a road rage incident.

On Nov. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who arrived at the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille, died in the hospital, the release said.

Three people were present with Pille at the hospital: Oceano residents Daniel Jacobo, 22, and Alexis Tapiapille, 21, along with 21-year-old Marc Anthony Ramos Perez, who is from Mexico.

The three told deputies at the hospital that the shooting was related to a road rage incident on Los Berros Road, the release said, but investigators now believe that is not the case.

According to a news release from the time of the shooting, witnesses, presumably Jacobo, Tapiapille and Ramos Perez, told investigators Pille was shot during a physical fight between him and unknown occupants of another vehicle.

Detectives learned Jacobo, Tapiapille and Ramos Perez were in the same vehicle as Pille near the Lopez Lake area of rural Arroyo Grande when the shooting took place.

Jacobo was already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a unrelated drive-by shooting case, the release said, and has now been charged by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office with manslaughter, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and making a false crime report.

Jacobo does not appear to be in custody currently, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s online database.

Tapiapille is out of custody on an unrelated case, the release said. She is awaiting arraignment on her new charges related to this case: accessory to a crime and filing a false crime report.

Ramos Perez is “still outstanding,” the release said, but is expected to be charged with the same crimes as Tapiapille.