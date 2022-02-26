SLO County has the most expensive gas in the entire United States — again

Just in time for the weekend, San Luis Obispo County’s already-high gas prices have reached record-breaking territory.

San Luis Obispo drivers are paying the highest gas prices in the entire country as of Friday, according to both GasBuddy.com and AAA, which monitor fuel prices.

According to GasBuddy’s data, San Luis Obispo County had the most expensive gas of any metropolitan statistical area on Friday, with the average cost of a gallon of gas costing $4.92. This put us just ahead of the San Francisco and Napa MSAs, which had average fuel prices of $4.919 and $4.91 for a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, AAA reported that SLO County’s gas prices, which it estimated at an average of $4.974 per gallon, were the most expensive in California — and California’s gas prices were the most expensive in the nation.

Gas prices surging amid increased demand, Ukraine crisis

The national average for a gallon of regular gas has increased by a penny since Monday, clocking in at $3.54 as of Thursday, according to AAA.

That comes as total domestic gasoline stocks decreased and demand went up — the combo contributing to the price increases, according to AAA. Meanwhile oil prices are also ballooning, contributing to the pain at the pump.

“Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb,” AAA wrote, noting that Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine caused a surge in crude prices.

Where to find the cheapest gas in San Luis Obispo County

The cost of a gallon of gas was more than 20 cents higher in SLO County than in nearby Santa Barbara County, according to both AAA and GasBuddy.

Friday’s average cost per gallon was the highest ever recorded in San Luis Obispo County as well, according to AAA.

Though the average is still slightly below the dreaded $5 per gallon mark — though only just barely — many drivers throughout the county are likely paying that and higher prices..

The highest gas prices in the county appeared to be in Cambria, with the Shell station on Main Street charging a whopping $5.59 per gallon, and Chevron on Main Street charging $5.57.

There are a few places charging well below the average.

To avoid some of the pressure on your wallet, the five cheapest gas stations in San Luis Obispo County, according to GasBuddy, are: