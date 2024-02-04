SLO County neighborhood ordered to shelter in place as storm knocks down trees, power lines

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Residents in an Arroyo Grande neighborhood were told to shelter in place Sunday morning after high winds from an atmospheric river storm knocked down trees and power poles in the area.

The Pike was closed from South Elm to Halycon Road in Arroyo Grande as of 11:30 a.m. due to downed eucalyptus trees. According to Five Cities Fire Authority and PG&E crews on scene, several trees fell down in the area and took out six power poles.

The downed power poles and lines then blocked homes along that stretch of road between Garflied Place and Gaynfair Terrace. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services issued a shelter-in-place order to residents in that area.

As of Sunday at 11:30 a.m., PG&E and Five Cities Fire Authority representatives were telling residents of the homes via loudspeaker to stay inside due to the danger from the power lines.

Five Cities Fire Authority Captain Barton Pearson evaluates trees that fell across The Pike in Arroyo Grande as an atmospheric river storm brought strong winds to San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 4, 2024.

San Luis Obispo County was under a high wind warning issued by the Weather Service in effect through 6 a.m. Monday. due to the strong storm that slammed into California on Saturday night.

South to southeast winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts between 70 to 80 mph were expected, according to the Weather Service.

“People should avoid being outside near large trees and powerlines,” the Weather Service wrote in its high wind warning on Sunday. “If possible, remain indoors and avoid windows. Use extra caution if you must drive.”

Two trees fell in opposite directions across The Pike in Arroyo Grande as an atmospheric river storm brought strong winds to San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 4, 2024.

According to a post by meteorologist John Lindsey on X, the weather station at the PG&E TV Towers on the Cuesta Grade recorded continuous south winds at 48 mph, with gusts reaching 72 mph, early Sunday morning.

By mid-morning, gusts were coming in at 79 mph, he said.

