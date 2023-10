A power outage swept from Avila Beach to near San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon, leaving more than 2,000 PG&E customers without electricity, according to a PG&E outage map.

The power outage started at about 4:30 p.m. and impacted 2,013 customers, according to PG&E.

Electricity should be restored by 11:30 p.m., PG&E said.

PG&E is still investigating the cause of the power outage.