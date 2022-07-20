SLO County property manager accused of stealing more than $500,000 from dozens of people

An Atascadero woman is accused of stealing a total of more than $500,00 from dozens of business clients, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office,

Marissa Nicole Hudson, 35, is charged with 56 counts of felony embezzlement, one count of grand theft and one count of felony insurance fraud, according to an agency news release.

Hudson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sunday and was released after posting a $500,000 bail bond, the release said.

Hudson reportedly stole from 32 separate victims between February 2019 and May 2022 while working at Seaside Real Estate and Property Management in Morro Bay, according to the release.

“The thefts are alleged to have occurred while Hudson was managing long-term property rentals and involved withholding rental security deposits and rental income,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Hudson’s next hearing date is Sept. 14 at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the release said.