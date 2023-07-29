SLO County prosecutor who worked on Kristin Smart trial named a Superior Court judge

The San Luis Obispo Superior Court has a new judge — and she’s a familiar face.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Deputy District Attorney Crystal Tindell Seiler to be a Superior Court judge, according to a news release from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow on Friday.

“(Seiler) is widely respected and has earned an outstanding reputation from among her peers, the defense bar, and judicial officers.” Dow said in the release. “Seiler’s departure from our office will leave a large impact, but in this important new role as judge she will continue to serve our community with excellence.”

Seiler has served as a trial deputy with the District Attorney’s Office, and assisted with the prosecution of Paul Flores for Kristin Smart’s murder. She also prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, the release said.

In March, Seiler served as prosecutor in the case against San Miguel resident Melissa Roseann Brewer, who was convicted of hit-and-run, insurance fraud and reckless driving in connection to a 2021 crash.

Seiler also represented the District Attorney’s Office in its case against Paso Robles resident Skylar Marie Marshall, who pointed a loaded handgun at her husband’s forehead and pulled the trigger, killing him in 2020.

A jury convicted Marshall of involuntary manslaughter in May.

Seiler graduated from Templeton High School, then attended Stanford University to earn a bachelor of arts degree in English and political science and a law degree, Dow said.

She worked at a deputy district attorney in SLO County from 2009 to 2011, then served at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office before returning to SLO County.