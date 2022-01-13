SLO County sheriff’s deputies detain man after shots fired in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in Paso Robles on Wednesday evening, and have detained a man who barricaded himself inside his home around the same time.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla, deputies responded to the 200 block of Fourth Street at about 5:10 p.m.

Around 5:23 p.m., a medical emergency was reported in that same area, according to emergency response app PulsePoint, though it is unclear the nature of that situation.

Cipolla said when deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who was refusing to come out of his home. He exited the home sometime around 6:20 p.m. and was detained by deputies, according to Cipolla.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.