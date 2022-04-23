SLO County sheriff finds missing woman after asking for public’s help

A woman with ties to San Luis Obispo County and the Midwest was located safely by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Detectives made contact with Starnes, 42, on April 22, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A member of Starnes’ family reached out to detectives in March 2022, concerned that they hadn’t seen or spoken with Starnes for a few months, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After being unable to locate her, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating Starnes, who had been spotted locally by a friend as recently as April 17.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance with this case,” the release said.