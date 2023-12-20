SLO County sheriff investigating shooting at home near Creston

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a home in Creston, the agency confirmed to The Tribune.

The shooting began around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of Highway 58, also known as Calf Canyon Highway, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Cipolla, who said detectives were en route to the scene.

The agency could not confirm any further details on the matter at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Ambulance and Cal Fire responded to a report of shots fired at a home off Highway 58 near Creston on Dec. 20, 2023. The private drive was blocked off as investigators responded to the scene.

Shots Fired Investigation: The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred today in the 2700 block of Calf Canyon Highway in Creston. Sheriff's Detectives and personnel are enroute. Additional details will be provided as they become available, here on the… pic.twitter.com/Jp3422Zl5c — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) December 20, 2023