SLO County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly Oceano stabbing

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in an deadly stabbing early Saturday in Oceano.

Santa Maria resident Angel Eduardo Ramos-Ramirez, 27, was arrested on Saturday around 9 a.m. on a suspected murder charge, officials said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Ramos-Ramirez stabbed 20-year-old Daniel Diaz in Oceano around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a County Sheriff’s news release, detectives believe Ramos-Ramirez and Diaz “got into an altercation” outside a home in the 2000 block of Ocean Street. Officials reported Ramos-Ramirez stabbed Diaz several times and fled the area in a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found Diaz suffering from stab wounds. Medics responded, but Diaz later died at the scene, the Tribune reported earlier.

Witnesses were able to identify Ramos-Ramirez and his vehicle, according to the news release.

Detectives located Ramos-Ramirez at his Santa Maria home in the 1200 block of Golden Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said this led to the California Highway Patrol detaining Ramos-Ramirez at a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is believed to be an isolated incident with no public safety risk.

Ramos-Ramirez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. According to the news release, there aren’t any outstanding suspects in this case.