SLO County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing San Miguel girl

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is investigating the whereabouts of a missing 12-year old San Miguel girl.

Kathe Rovenstine said her daughter, Addie Fay Wilson, was last seen in San Miguel at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The family first noticed her missing when Addie’s stepdad was making pancakes in the kitchen, Rovenstine told The Tribune. They called their kids to come to breakfast, but the 12-year-old did not show up.

“I’m worried of everything right now,” Rovenstine said.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Caron confirmed the office is investigating the whereabouts of the child as of Saturday afternoon.

“We have detectives that are on scene for their investigation,” Caron told The Tribune.

The agency said it received a call about her being missing around 8 a.m. The detectives left the family’s residence around 12:50 p.m., according to Rovenstine.

In a public Facebook post Saturday morning, Rovenstine urged the public to be on the lookout for the girl, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, American flag cowboy boots and jeans. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with long brown hair.

“If anyone sees her, please call 911 immediately,” Rovenstine wrote.