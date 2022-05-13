SLO County Sheriff’s Office locates woman believed to have been missing for years

A 59-year-old woman believed to have potentially been missing from Santa Margarita for years has been located, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

According to a news release, law enforcement was able to confirm Lisa Laviano is living in the Sacramento area.

Laviano was reported missing from her Santa Margarita home on April 26 by a friend. The friend indicated at that time that Laviano may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington state, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies visited Laviano’s Santa Margarita home and “found that it appeared no one had been living there” for years, according to a previous news release.

Laviano’s truck was still parked in the driveway, and her belongings were still inside her home undisturbed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives on Thursday were able to confirm with law enforcement in the Sacramento area that Laviano has been safely located.