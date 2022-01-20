SLO County Sheriff’s Office says shooting in rural Paso Robles was self-defense

A man was shot in rural Paso Robles on Tuesday night, in an incident the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is describing as self-defense.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 14000 block of Chimney Rock Road around 10:50 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The incident initially was reported as two trespassers in a car on the property.

According to the release, Daniel Enriquez David, 67, was inside the home and confronted one of the trespassers.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two got into an argument and David fired a shotgun at the car, shooting a man identified as 37-year-old Michael Fordyce, of Paso Robles, in the face and the shoulder.

Fordyce was taken to a hospital and treated with non-life-threatening wounds.

The other person in the car was a witness who was interviewed and released, and wasn’t injured, according to Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicated “the shooting was done in self-defense after Fordyce made threats against David which caused him to be in fear of his life.”

Fordyce, meanwhile, has been uncooperative with investigators, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.