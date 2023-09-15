SLO County sheriff, Paso Robles police monitor school threat posted on social media

Students in San Luis Obispo County may have noticed an extra police presence at their schools on Friday in response to a social media threat circulating throughout the Central Coast.

The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the potential school threat on Friday, and the agencies were monitoring schools in the area.

The social media post originated in San Antonio, Texas, according to Santa Maria Police Department Sgt. Felix Diaz.

Law enforcement found the student who made the social media post, who admitted to posting the threat as a prank, Diaz said.

“The San Antonio Police Department determined that the threat is not credible,” Paso Robles police said in a news release.

The post did not contain any information specific to the Central Coast.

“Our schools in our jurisdiction were notified just as a precaution,” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said in a statement.

“Please immediately contact law enforcement for any threat of violence directed towards any person or school,” Paso Robles police said in a news release. “Further reposting of content of this nature is incredibly harmful and makes finding the origin of the message more challenging.”