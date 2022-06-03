SLO County sheriff searches for missing Nipomo woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from Nipomo who went missing this week.

Vanessa Valentine, 35, was last seen by a family member in Nipomo on May 25, according to an agency news release. They reported her missing on Tuesday.

Valentine recently moved to Nipomo from Minnesota, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She has reddish brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the release.

“Valentine is known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo Area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has information about Valentine’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.