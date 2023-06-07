SLO County sheriff searching for 2 men involved in bar fight. Do you know them?

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men involved in a bar fight in Avila Beach — and it’s asking for the public’s help.

The men took part in an altercation with a third person at Mr. Rick’s in Avila Beach on May 13, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

“The victim in that fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the two suspects, pictured seen a red hat and a white hat.

The men are believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the agency’s detective division at 805-781-4913.