SLO County spot could see 10 inches of rain in storm, NWS says. How much has fallen so far?

Three days of stormy weather have dropped more than 2 inches of rain on much of San Luis Obispo County, including nearly 9 inches at the area’s wettest spot, Rocky Butte.

In the 72 hours ending at 8:45 a.m. Monday, most locations across the county have received anywhere from a half inch of rain to upwards of 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria, led the way with 8.78 inches of rain.

Here’s a look at all the totals from across the county, according to the NWS:

Rocky Butte: 8.78 inches

Atascadero west foothills: 3.08 inches

Arroyo Grande: 2.92 inches

San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly area): 2.80 inches

Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.83 inches

Las Tablas: 2.68 inches

San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 2.30 inches

Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 2.41 inches

Nacimiento River at Monterey County line: 2.76 inches

Los Osos: 1.86 inches

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.72 inches

Pismo Beach: 2.09 inches

Salinas Dam: 1.78 inches

Lake Lopez: 2.27 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.61 inches

Paso Robles Airport: 2.23 inches

Templeton: 1.58 inches

Atascadero: 1.30 inches

Lake Lopez Recreational Area: 1.85 inches

Bald Mountain: 1.42 inches

Oceano: 1.24 inches

Shandon: 1.32 inches

Nipomo: 0.93 inches

Branch Mountain: 1.32 inches

Shell Peak: 1.03 inches

La Panza: 0.71 inches

Carrizo Plain: 0.78 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast?

The NWS forecast predicted scattered showers to continue through the course of Monday with some possible isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall will decrease quickly in the evening through Tuesday, the agency said, except for periods of showers over the north slopes.

The total rainfall from this storm was estimated to average between 1 to 2 inches for the majority of the county and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains and foothills.

Rocky Butte was the exception, the agency said, and could likely get close to 10 inches of rain.

There was also a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters near Piedras Blancas Point in San Simeon to Point Sal in Guadalupe Monday, the agency said.

These storms could cause locally strong and erratic wind gusts, small hail, heavy downpours, rough seas and dangerous cloud-to- ocean lightning. There was also a chance of isolated waterspouts, the agency said.