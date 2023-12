Which SLO County stores are open and closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? See hours

Run out of champagne for your New Year’s Eve bash? Need some coffee or a hangover cure on New Year’s Day?

Here’s a list of what is open and closed in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and Monday — New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — from supermarkets and pharmacies to coffee shops.

The Tribune vetted this list by calling store locations and checking websites.

Holiday hours can differ by location. Be sure to check with your local store before heading out.

Aldi in Arroyo Grande is among the local grocery stores open on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023. It is closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

What grocery stores are open in SLO County on New Year’s?

Albertsons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day

Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

California Fresh Market: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Cookie Crock Market: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve; open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Food 4 Less: Open 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve; 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

Grocery Outlet: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day

Ralphs in San Luis Obispo is among the local grocery stores open on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins: Closed New Year’s Eve; open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day

Ralphs: Open 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve; 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

SLO Food Co-Op: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Smart and Final: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day

Spencer’s Fresh Markets: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day

Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Whole Foods Market: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day

Vons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day

Target in San Luis Obispo is among the local grocery stores and pharmacies open on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

Which local pharmacies are open on New Year’s?

CVS: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Rite Aid: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Target: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day

Walmart: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Walgreens: 24 hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Arroyo Grande and Nipomo are among the local coffee shops that are open on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

Which coffee shops are open on New Year’s?

Dutch Bros. Coffee: Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day

Nautical Bean: Open 7 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Scout Coffee: Open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve; open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day

Starbucks: Open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day

What’s closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday this year, which means that several government offices, including post offices and public libraries, and most banks would normally be closed.

These offices will remain closed on Monday for New Year’s Day.

Commercial package services UPS, DHL and FedEx will also be closed on Monday.