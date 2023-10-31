SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson issued intent to recall

TechCrunch

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order (EO) that seeks to establish "new standards" for AI safety and security, including requirements for companies developing foundation AI models to notify the federal government and share results of all safety tests before they're deployed to the public. The fast-moving generative AI movement, driven by the likes of ChatGPT and foundation AI models developed by OpenAI, has sparked a global debate around the need for guardrails to counter the potential pitfalls of giving over too much control to algorithms. Back in May, G7 leaders identified key themes that need to be addressed as part of the so-called Hiroshima AI Process, with the seven constituent countries today reaching an agreement on guiding principles and a "voluntary" code of conduct for AI developers to follow.