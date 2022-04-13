SLO County suspect in Santa Maria shooting arrested after months-long investigation

A Nipomo man suspected in a Santa Maria shooting was recently arrested in San Luis Obispo County.

At 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22, officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred near West Colebrook and North Barrington drives, Santa Maria police said Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male with major injuries from a shooting. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Detectives investigated the shooting and over several weeks identified the suspect as Manuel Armando Sanchez, 22, of Nipomo.

After working with the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez.

Sanchez was taken into custody in San Luis Obispo County for unrelated charges and during the booking process was discovered to have the outstanding warrant for attempted murder, Santa Maria police said.

Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office notified the Santa Maria police detectives of the arrest.

On Wednesday morning, Sanchez remained in the custody of the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $670,000.

In addition to attempted murder charge in Santa Barbara County, he faces charges of making criminal threats, corporal injury to a spouse and more.

