SLO County teacher accused of hurting student in class arrested on suspicion of child abuse

An Arroyo Grande teacher was arrested on suspicion of child abuse Tuesday after she allegedly hurt a student in class and threw papers at her pupils, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of battery against a Mesa Middle School student by a teacher at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

Mesa Middle School teacher Sarah Watts, 42, and the 13-year-old student were in class when Watts “came over and pulled a hairbrush from the student’s hand, leaving visible injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

“A few minutes later, Watts reportedly began throwing papers at students,” the release said.

As a result, the 13-year-old student sustained a cut to her temple, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Watts on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of child abuse, the release said.

She was set to be booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In a note sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, Lucia Mar Unified School District officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

“There are no imminent threats to any student or staff,” the note read. “Your student’s personal safety and educational experience is important and we want to assure you that we are doing our due diligence to address the matter at hand.

“We are taking this matter seriously and appreciate you allowing us the time to complete a thorough investigation.”