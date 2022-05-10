SLO County woman reported missing — possibly for ‘a number of years,’ sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Santa Margarita woman who potentially has been missing for years, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

Lisa Laviano, 59, was reported missing by a friend who told the Sheriff’s Office they had not been in contact with her for five years.

“When the friend went to Laviano’s residence in Santa Margarita, it was obvious the house had been vacant for a number of years,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office deputies also visited the home and “found that it appeared no one had been living there” for years, according to the release.

Laviano’s truck was still parked in the driveway and her belongings were still inside her home undisturbed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The friend reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that Laviano could have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington state. The missing woman was last contacted by the Sacramento Police Department in 2019, authorities said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office described Laviano as white and standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She also goes by Lee, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 805-781-4550.