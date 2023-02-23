SLO couple hit, killed while walking their dog 2 months ago. Where does investigation stand?

Two months after a San Luis Obispo couple were struck by a car and killed while walking their dog, the investigation into their deaths is nearing completion, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22, along with that of their pet, police said at the time.

They were found several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed, according to an agency news release.

According to police, Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was traveling in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive around 5:35 p.m. Nov. 21 when he lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck the couple and their dog.

Patricio’s vehicle hit the curb, a street sign and the bridge that spans the creek, police said.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, according to police.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo police Capt. Brian Amoroso shared an update about the case.

“This case is extremely important to us, which is why we are being diligent in our investigation and ensuring that we are conducting the most thorough investigation possible to achieve justice for the victims and their respective families,” Amoroso told The Tribune via email. “A thorough investigation of this magnitude takes significant time and the quality of this work is paramount to a successful prosecution.”

Amoroso said the case involves a “very complex accident reconstruction,” which is critical evidence to this case.

The department has partnered with the California Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team to extract technical data from the vehicle, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for coroner reports, Amoroso said.

“All of these activities take extensive time, and this is one of many active cases our agencies are working on,” the police captain said.

Amoroso said the department will distribute a news release with findings and requested charges for Patricio once the investigation and reports are complete.

If the San Luis Obispo Police Department does request charges to be filed, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will look through the evidence available and decide whether it supports criminal charges being filed.

Amoroso said the best way to stay up to date on the case is to subscribe to the department’s news releases via slocity.org/home.

Amoroso told The Tribune that he expects the update to come “in the next few weeks.”

Chachere graduated from Cal Poly with a political science degree in 2007, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier

Chachere was a linebacker on the football team from 2001 to 2005, Cal Poly Athletics spokesperson Eric Burdick previously told The Tribune.

