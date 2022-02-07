SLO drug bust nets more than $1 million in narcotics, including fentanyl and Oxycontin

A cache of drugs with a street value of more than $1 million was seized in a narcotics bust at a San Luis Obispo home last week.

Bags of fentanyl, thousands of Oxycontin, Xanax and Adderall pills, cocaine, ketamine and more were confiscated in the operation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) discovered the drugs at a residence on the 20 block of Chorro Street after serving a search warrant at the address on Thursday, Feb. 3, according to a news release

The narcotics seized included 2 pounds of fentanyl, 32,000 opioid pills (Oxycontin), 9,000 alprazolam pills (Xanax), 2 pounds of cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 38,000 amphetamine pills (Adderall), 12,000 tabs of LSD, 35 grams of ketamine, 176.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, 4 ounces of psilcybin mushrooms and more substances, according to the release.

The detectives also found evidence of narcotics trafficking and seized an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department worked with the San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit to serve a second search warrant at the 500 block of Dartmouth Street in San Luis Obispo, the release said. More evidence of narcotics sale and trafficking was discovered at this location.

Aurelio Ablang Oliveros II of San Luis Obispo was arrested by SET officers and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on numerous drug charges, including:

Possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale

Sale/transportation of narcotic controlled substances

Possession of controlled substances for sale

Sale/transportation of controlled substances

Oliveros’ bail was set for $500,000.