SLO drug suspects land in jail after their car alarm attracts police

Two people whose car alarm attracted the attention of San Luis Obispo police ended up in jail Monday after officers found drugs in the vehicle.

The pair — a 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man — were arrested in connection with multiple drug offenses relating to fentanyl and methamphetamine after officers noticed their car alarm going off Saturday in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin, the San Luis Obispo Police Department posted to Twitter on Monday.

Officers found substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, cash, a digital scale and paraphernalia after searching the two occupants and the car.

The man, Kevin McElearney, had a felony warrant out for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested for the warrant, as well as suspicion of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The woman, Gloria Flores, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Both remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Wednesday.