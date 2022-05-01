SLO gas station robbed. A suspect goes to the hospital after reportedly resisting arrest

A Chevron gas station was robbed midday Saturday, and an altercation during an arrest sent the suspect to the hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a “strong-arm robbery” at the Chevron off Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101, just south of San Luis Obispo. The report came in about 12:45 p.m., according to a news release by the agency.

The suspect, Jonathan Richardson, 28, reportedly had entered the Chevron, gone behind the counter, took unspecified merchandise and threatened the store clerk, the police release said.

Then, Richardson and a “female companion” left on foot and headed toward Target, according to police. The companion was later determined not to be involved, according to police spokesman Sgt. Trevor Shalhoob.

Police apprehended Richardson in the Target parking lot, describing him as “non-compliant,” and he “sustained minor injuries during his arrest,” the release stated.

Richardson was treated at Sierra Vista Hospital for a “minor abrasion” before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery and resisting arrest, Shalhoob said.

No further information was released.